The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” Makes Top 15 At Pop Radio; Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” Top 20

“Sacrifice” and “Light Switch” make moves up the pop chart.

Two of January’s highest-profile singles make moves on this week’s Mediabase pop radio chart. The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” officially enters the Top 15, while Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” jumps into the Top 20.

Played 6,105 times during the January 23-29 tracking period, “Sacrifice” rises one spot to #15 on this week’s chart. The spin count tops last week’s mark by 1,008 plays.

Up ten places, “Light Switch” earns #20 on this week’s listing. The Charlie Puth single received 4,100 tracking period spins, which marks a week-over-week gain of 2,596. With that increase, “Light Switch” ranks as this week’s greatest airplay gainer.

