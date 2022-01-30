in Music News

Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

“The Motto” hits #1 on the dance chart.

The Motto video screenshot | WMG/Atlantic

Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The song, which was #3 on last week’s listing, seizes the top spot from Meduza’s “Tell It To My Heart (featuring Hozier).”

“The Motto” received ~462 spins during the January 23-29 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 73.

Credited with 436 plays (-31), “Tell It To My Heart” settles for #2 this week.

Joel Corry’s “I Wish (featuring Mabel)” drops one spot to #3, and Shane Codd’s “It Ain’t Right” jumps four places to #4. Kim Petras’ “Future Starts Now” concurrently drops one position to #5.

ava maxthe mottotiesto

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Normani & Cardi B’s “Wild Side” Officially Enters Top 5 On Rhythmic Radio Chart