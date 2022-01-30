Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” Reaches #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” rises to #1 on this week’s Mediabase US dance radio chart.

The song, which was #3 on last week’s listing, seizes the top spot from Meduza’s “Tell It To My Heart (featuring Hozier).”

“The Motto” received ~462 spins during the January 23-29 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 73.

Credited with 436 plays (-31), “Tell It To My Heart” settles for #2 this week.

Joel Corry’s “I Wish (featuring Mabel)” drops one spot to #3, and Shane Codd’s “It Ain’t Right” jumps four places to #4. Kim Petras’ “Future Starts Now” concurrently drops one position to #5.