Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic Song “Smokin Out The Window” Officially Claims #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Smokin” moves up to #1 on this week’s chart.

Bruno Mars & Anderson .Paak’s Silk Sonic single “Smokin Out The Window” completes its ascent to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

“Smokin Out The Window,” which received ~5,564 spins during the January 23-29 tracking period (+539), rises two spots to #1 this week. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 539.

Latto’s “Big Energy” holds at #2 on this week’s chart, while Post Malone & The Weeknd’s “One Right Now” ascends one place to #3. CKay’s “Love Nwantiti,” last week’s leader, follows at #4 on this week’s chart.

Up one place, Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” reaches a new peak of #5.

