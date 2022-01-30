in TV News

John Mulaney Returning As Host, LCD Soundsystem Set To Perform On February 26 “Saturday Night Live”

John Mulaney will host the next new edition of “SNL.”

John Mulaney on SNL | Will Heath/NBC

Following this weekend’s broadcast, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” will embark on a multi-week hiatus.

When it returns, it will welcome John Mulaney back into the hosting position.

Indeed, NBC just announced that the comedian will host the Saturday, February 26 edition of the iconic late-night show. The episode will additionally feature a musical performance by LCD Soundsystem.

The February 26 “SNL” will mark the thirteenth episode of the show’s ongoing 47th season.

This weekend’s episode features Willem Dafoe as host and Katy Perry as musical guest.

