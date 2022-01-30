Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” Officially Reaches #1 At Pop Radio

Pop radio crowns a new #1 this week, as Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” seizes the throne from Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves.”

Up two places from last week’s position, “Need To Know” tops this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart thanks to its ~17,480 tracking period spins. The count tops last week’s mark by 959.

“Heat Waves,” which received ~17,294 spins during the January 23-29 tracking period (-596), takes #2 on this week’s chart.

Adele’s “Easy On Me” drops one spot to #3, while Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” ascends one place to #4. Lil Nas X’s “THATS WHAT I WANT” concurrently ticks up one spot to #5.