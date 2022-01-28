Jennifer Lopez, Steph & Ayesha Curry, Maluma Scheduled For February 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

NBC just released the lineup for the February 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” and Jennifer Lopez has a prominent role.

According to the listing, J.Lo will appear as the episode’s lead interview guest. She will also join Maluma for the show-closing musical performance. Maluma will evidently be making two “Fallon” appearances this week, as he is presently listed as the lead interview guest on February 2.

As for the February 4 broadcast, the episode will also feature a chat with Steph and Ayesha Curry. Complete, subject-to-change listings follow:

Friday, January 28: Guests include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Taylor Lautner, Chloe Kim and musical guest Griff x Sigrid. Show #1594

Monday, January 31: Guests include Peyton Manning, Tariq Trotter, Anitta and musical guest Anitta. Show #1595

Tuesday, February 1: Guests include Liam Neeson, Jenny Slate and musical guest Joshua Ray Walker. Show #1596

Wednesday, February 2: Guests include Maluma, Julia Garner and musical guest Kamasi Washington. Show #1597

Thursday, February 3: Pre-Empted for Olympic Coverage

Friday, February 4: Guests include Jennifer Lopez, Stephen and Ayesha Curry and musical guest Jennifer Lopez and Maluma. Show #1598