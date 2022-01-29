The Chainsmokers’ “High” Closed Day One With Over 1250 Pop Radio Plays

The Chainsmokers’ first single in more than two years is receiving ample early support at pop radio.

Entitled “High,” the song had received 1,259 spins from Mediabase-monitored pop stations by the end of Friday, January 28. The opening day support slots “High” at #33 on Mediabase’s building chart, which ranks songs based on airplay from the first six days of the tracking period.

“High” will not receive as many spins on Saturday, but it should have no trouble remaining comfortably in the Top 40 as the chart goes final.

The song will be the duo’s first pop chart entry since 2019’s “Call You Mine (featuring Bebe Rexha).”