Dua Lipa Listed For Interview On February 3 “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

America’s most-watched late-night talk show will soon feature an appearance by one of the world’s most popular pop stars.

Dua Lipa, that hitmaking artist, will appear as an interview guest on the February 3 edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” CBS just confirmed news of the appearance, adding that 2 Chainz will close the episode with a performance.

Who else will appear on upcoming “Colbert” episodes? CBS’ breakdown of the listings follows:

Monday, Jan. 31

Whoopi Goldberg; Rep. Ro Khanna (D-CA)

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Faith Hill; Clarissa Ward

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Tim McGraw; Martha Stewart

Thursday, Feb. 3

Dua Lipa; performance by 2 Chainz

Friday, Feb. 4

Jennifer Lawrence takes “The Colbert Questionert” (OAD: 1.4.22)

Ralph Macchio; performance by Nell and The Flaming Lips (OAD: 1.4.22)