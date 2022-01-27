in TV News

Paris Hilton Chats, Plays Game On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Paris Hilton makes an in-studio appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Paris Hilton on 1/27/22 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

During her interview with Ellen, the pop culture star talks about her recent wedding to Carter Reum and how she was “not ready for a nice guy” until they began their courtship.

Not simply there for a conventional interview, Hilton also plays a game of “Paris Blanking Hilton” which touches on a number of topics.

Thursday’s “Ellen” episode will air later this afternoon. Prior to the broadcast, the “Ellen” team shared preview videos from Hilton’s appearance:

paris hiltonthe ellen degeneres show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

