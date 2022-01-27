Paris Hilton Chats, Plays Game On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Paris Hilton makes an in-studio appearance on Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
During her interview with Ellen, the pop culture star talks about her recent wedding to Carter Reum and how she was “not ready for a nice guy” until they began their courtship.
Not simply there for a conventional interview, Hilton also plays a game of “Paris Blanking Hilton” which touches on a number of topics.
Thursday’s “Ellen” episode will air later this afternoon. Prior to the broadcast, the “Ellen” team shared preview videos from Hilton’s appearance:
