Loren Gray Rocks Bikini, Looks Stunning In First Instagram Feed Picture Of 2022

The singer and social influencer looks fantastic in the new post.

Loren Gray wears bikini in 1/26/2022 photo | Via @loren on Insta / @iamlorengray on Twitter

Although she shared some Reels on the platform, Loren Grey did not post an Instagram feed photo in the first few weeks of 2022.

She changed things Wednesday, sharing her first photo of the new year. The shot features the popular singer and social influencer wearing a bikini while posing in front of an outdoor grill. She looks characteristically in the new photo.

“No tiddy. no problem,” jokes Loren in the caption. “Standing in front of the grill. pretending it’s not the middle of winter.”

In addition to sharing the photo, Gray shared a new Reel sporting the same bikini. She looks gorgeous in that clip as well.

Embedded below, posts unsurprisingly sparked a wave of positive feedback from her peers and followers.

Loren is coming off a noteworthy 2021 that included the release of her excellent single “Piece Of Work.”

