Sydney Sweeney Appears For In-Studio Interview On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The “Euphoria” star appears alongside “Snowpiercer” lead Daveed Diggs.

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with guests Sydney Sweeney and Daveed Diggs. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

As her performance in season two of HBO’s “Euphoria” generates buzz, Sydney Sweeney makes her first-ever late-night television appearance.

The actress and producer appears on Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

An in-studio guest, Sweeney takes part in a discussion alongside “Snowpiercer” star Daveed Diggs. The episode closes with a performance by Joy Crookes.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Corden” began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and will commence at the same time in the west. As the broadcast was rolling, CBS shared photos from the taping:

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with guests Sydney Sweeney and Daveed Diggs. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

