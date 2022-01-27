Sydney Sweeney Appears For In-Studio Interview On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

The Late Late Show with James Corden airing Wednesday, January 26, 2022, with guests Sydney Sweeney and Daveed Diggs. Photo: Terence Patrick ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved
As her performance in season two of HBO’s “Euphoria” generates buzz, Sydney Sweeney makes her first-ever late-night television appearance.
The actress and producer appears on Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”
An in-studio guest, Sweeney takes part in a discussion alongside “Snowpiercer” star Daveed Diggs. The episode closes with a performance by Joy Crookes.
Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Corden” began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and will commence at the same time in the west. As the broadcast was rolling, CBS shared photos from the taping:
