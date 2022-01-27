Sydney Sweeney Appears For In-Studio Interview On “Late Late Show With James Corden” (Special Look)

As her performance in season two of HBO’s “Euphoria” generates buzz, Sydney Sweeney makes her first-ever late-night television appearance.

The actress and producer appears on Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”

An in-studio guest, Sweeney takes part in a discussion alongside “Snowpiercer” star Daveed Diggs. The episode closes with a performance by Joy Crookes.

Filmed in advance, Wednesday’s “Corden” began airing at 12:35AM on the east coast — and will commence at the same time in the west. As the broadcast was rolling, CBS shared photos from the taping: