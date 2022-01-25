Jamie Dornan Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1591 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jamie Dornan during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC)
“Belfast” and “The Tourist” star Jamie Dornan appears on Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
An in-studio guest, Dornan takes part in the show’s lead interview.
Following the chat with Dornan, Fallon welcomes Nicole Byer into the studio for an interview. Later, the members of Imagine Dragons deliver the show’s musical performance.
Filmed in advance, Tuesday’s edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will air at 11:35PM ET/PT on NBC. In support of the upcoming broadcast, NBC shared photos from Tuesday’s taping:
