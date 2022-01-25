Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” Erupts As Most Added Song At Pop Radio

Like it does at hot adult contemporary, Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” earns this week’s most added honor at pop radio.

The new Charlie Puth single won support from a mammoth 141 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s impact. The count positions “Light Switch” as a clear #1 on the Mediabase pop radio add board for January 25, 2022.

Picked up by 36 stations, Lauren Spencer-Smith’s breakthrough “Fingers Crossed” takes second place on this week’s add board.

Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” follows in third place with 23 new adds, while an add count of 21 slots Latto’s “Big Energy” in fourth.

Credited with 20 pickups, Imagine Dragons & JID’s “Enemy” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Daisy The Great & AJR’s “Record Player” (18 adds, 6th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” (18 adds, 6th-most, tie), and The Walters’ “I Love You So” (15 adds, 8th-most), Doja Cat’s “Woman” (14 adds, 9th-most), and Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” (11 adds, 10th-most).