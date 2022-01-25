in Music News

Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” Erupts As Most Added Song At Pop Radio

“Light Switch” received a considerable amount of impact-week support.

Charlie Puth - Light Switch cover | Atlantic Records

Like it does at hot adult contemporary, Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” earns this week’s most added honor at pop radio.

The new Charlie Puth single won support from a mammoth 141 Mediabase-monitored pop stations in conjunction with this week’s impact. The count positions “Light Switch” as a clear #1 on the Mediabase pop radio add board for January 25, 2022.

Picked up by 36 stations, Lauren Spencer-Smith’s breakthrough “Fingers Crossed” takes second place on this week’s add board.

Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” follows in third place with 23 new adds, while an add count of 21 slots Latto’s “Big Energy” in fourth.

Credited with 20 pickups, Imagine Dragons & JID’s “Enemy” ranks as fifth-most added.

This week’s other notable pop radio options: Daisy The Great & AJR’s “Record Player” (18 adds, 6th-most, tie), The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” (18 adds, 6th-most, tie), and The Walters’ “I Love You So” (15 adds, 8th-most), Doja Cat’s “Woman” (14 adds, 9th-most), and Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” (11 adds, 10th-most).

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

