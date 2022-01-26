in TV News

Chris Martin Talks About Working With BTS, Performs “My Universe” With Coldplay Bandmates On “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Chris Martin and Coldplay appear on Ellen’s Birthday Show.

Chris Martin on 1/26/22 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

With “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” concluding this season, Wednesday’s episode marks the final birthday edition of the iconic daytime talk show.

The episode, which coincides with Ellen’s 64th birthday, features an appearance by Coldplay. First, frontman Chris Martin joins Ellen for an interview. During the discussion, Martin talks about the “My Universe” collaboration between Coldplay and BTS. Martin reflects on the genesis of the song, before talking about his experience visiting BTS in South Korea.

Martin additionally plays a game of “Burning Questions,” while also joining his Coldplay bandmates to perform the aforementioned “My Universe.”

Wednesday’s episode, which also features Courtney Cox, will air later this afternoon. Sneak peek videos from the episode are, however, already available below:

