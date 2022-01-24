in Music News

Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” Ranks As Hot Adult Contemporary Radio’s Most Added Song

“Light Switch” unsurprisingly tops the add board.

Charlie Puth by Gabrielan Hansen | Official press photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” won a substantial amount of opening week support at hot adult contemporary radio, scoring the format’s most added honor.

“Light Switch” tops this week’s add board with pickups from 54 Mediabase-monitored Hot AC stations.

The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice,” which landed at 20 new stations, takes second place on the Mediabase Hot AC add board.

With 18 adds each, GAYLE’s “abcdefu” and JOHN.k’s “A LOT” tie for third place. Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” follows in fifth with adds from 14 new Hot AC stations.

This week’s other notable Hot AC options: The Walters’ “I Love You So” (13 adds, 6th-most), Avril Lavigne’s “Love It When You Hate Me (featuring blackbear)” (12 adds, 7th-most), Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town” (11 adds, 8th-most), Jaymes Young’s “Infinity” (10 adds, 9th-most), The Anxiety’s “Meet Me At Our Spot” (7 adds, 10th-most, tie), and Daisy The Great & AJR’s “Record Player” (7 adds, 10th-most, tie).

