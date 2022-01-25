Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch,” CKay’s “Love Nwantiti” Added By Z100 New York

The week’s biggest new mainstream radio single and the current rhythmic radio chart-topper have both won support from Z100 New York.

Indeed, the influential pop station has officially added Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch,” the former, and CKay’s “Love Nwantiti,” the latter, to its playlist. The station reported the pickups in conjunction with the January 25 Mediabase add report.

“Light Switch” debuted inside the Top 30 on this past week’s Mediabase airplay chart and should move comfortably higher this week. A two-week #1 at rhythmic, “Love Nwantiti” holds a Top 25 position at the pop format.

Headline Planet will share its full add recap later Tuesday.