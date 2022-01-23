in Music News

Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle” Enters Top 15 At Pop Radio; The Weeknd, Doja Cat Songs Make Top 20

“Message In A Bottle,” “Sacrifice,” and “Woman” rise at pop radio.

Taylor Swift - Message In A Bottle lyric video screen | UMG

Taylor Swift’s “Message In A Bottle (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)” reaches a new peak on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

Up one place, the “Red (Taylor’s Version)” single earns #15 on the listing. “Message In A Bottle” received 5,971 spins during the January 16-22 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 63 spins.

— As “Message In A Bottle” enters the Top 15, The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” and Doja Cat’s Woman” secure Top 20 rankings.

Played 5,090 times during the tracking period (+2,267, marking the week’s top airplay gain), “Sacrifice” jumps eight places to #16.

“Woman,” which received 4,974 spins (+1,365), ascends four spots to #17.

doja catmessage in a bottlesacrificeTaylor Swiftthe weekndwoman

