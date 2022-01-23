in TV News

Andrew Garfield Appears For Interview On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Andrew Garfield chats with Ellen on Monday’s episode.

Andrew Garfield appears on 1/24/22 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an in-studio visit from Andrew Garfield.

During his interview with Ellen, Garfield chats about his recent Golden Globe win for “Tick, Tick… Boom!” The actor notably shares that he learned about the victory while on the phone with director Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Garfield also chats about his buzzy cameo in the box office smash “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Filmed in advance, the full episode will air Monday afternoon. A video preview of Garfield’s appearance, however, is already available for viewing below:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

