Andrew Garfield Appears For Interview On Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Monday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” features an in-studio visit from Andrew Garfield.
During his interview with Ellen, Garfield chats about his recent Golden Globe win for “Tick, Tick… Boom!” The actor notably shares that he learned about the victory while on the phone with director Lin-Manuel Miranda.
Garfield also chats about his buzzy cameo in the box office smash “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”
Filmed in advance, the full episode will air Monday afternoon. A video preview of Garfield’s appearance, however, is already available for viewing below:
Comments
Loading…