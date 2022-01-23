in Music News

Latto’s “Big Energy,” Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Lauren Spencer-Smith, 88rising & BIBI, Charlie Puth Songs Join Top 30

“Big Energy,” “Ghost Town,” “Fingers Crossed,” “The Weekend,” and “Light Switch” are on the upward move at pop radio.

Latto’s former rhythmic and urban radio #1 “Big Energy” officially enters the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town” also enters that region this week, while Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” 88rising & BIBI’s “The Weekend,” and Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” secure Top 30 positions.

— Played 3,221 times during the January 16-22 tracking period (+971), “Big Energy” rises three spots to a new high of #24 on the pop chart.

“Ghost Town,” which received 2,588 spins (+191), concurrently climbs one spot to #25.

Credited with 1,924 spins (+1,373), “Fingers Crossed” advances eleven spots to #27.

Up two places, “The Weekend” earns #29 with 1,564 plays (+78).

“Light Switch,” which did not even arrive until the fifth day of the tracking period, debuts at #30 with 1,486 spins.

