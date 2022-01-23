Latto’s “Big Energy,” Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town” Make Top 25 At Pop Radio; Lauren Spencer-Smith, 88rising & BIBI, Charlie Puth Songs Join Top 30

Latto’s former rhythmic and urban radio #1 “Big Energy” officially enters the Top 25 on this week’s Mediabase pop radio airplay chart. Benson Boone’s “Ghost Town” also enters that region this week, while Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed,” 88rising & BIBI’s “The Weekend,” and Charlie Puth’s “Light Switch” secure Top 30 positions.

— Played 3,221 times during the January 16-22 tracking period (+971), “Big Energy” rises three spots to a new high of #24 on the pop chart.

“Ghost Town,” which received 2,588 spins (+191), concurrently climbs one spot to #25.

Credited with 1,924 spins (+1,373), “Fingers Crossed” advances eleven spots to #27.

Up two places, “The Weekend” earns #29 with 1,564 plays (+78).

“Light Switch,” which did not even arrive until the fifth day of the tracking period, debuts at #30 with 1,486 spins.