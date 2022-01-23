Moneybagg Yo’s “Scorpio” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Moneybagg Yo’s “Scorpio” improves to #1 on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.
The song, which was #4 last week, earns #1 on the strength of its ~5,541 tracking period plays. Said January 16-22 play count tops the prior tracking period’s mark by a considerable 429 spins.
Credited with ~5,360 spins (+99), Drake’s enduring “Girls Want Girls (featuring Lil Baby)” holds at #2.
Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti” rises four spots to #3, as Normani’s enduring “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” drops one spot to #4. Latto’s “Big Energy,” which jumped to #1 on last week’s listing, drops to #5 on the new edition of the Mediabase urban chart.
