Nita Strauss & David Draiman’s “Dead Inside” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

Nita Strauss’ “Dead Inside (featuring David Draiman)” maintains its standing as the biggest song at active rock radio.
Credited with ~1,917 spins during the January 16-22 tracking period, the collaboration earns a third week at #1 on the Mediabase active rock chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 54.
Up four places, Three Days Grace’s “So Called Life” moves into the #2 spot. KoRn’s “Start The Heeling” ticks up one rung to #3, as Jack White’s “Taking Me Back” rises one position to #4. Ghost’s “Hunter’s Moon” concurrently falls three places, settling for #5 on this week’s active rock chart.
