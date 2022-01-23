in Music News

Nita Strauss & David Draiman’s “Dead Inside” Spends 3rd Week At #1 On Active Rock Radio Chart

“Dead Inside” secures another week atop the chart.

Nita Strauss’ “Dead Inside (featuring David Draiman)” maintains its standing as the biggest song at active rock radio.

Credited with ~1,917 spins during the January 16-22 tracking period, the collaboration earns a third week at #1 on the Mediabase active rock chart. This week’s spin count tops last week’s mark by 54.

Up four places, Three Days Grace’s “So Called Life” moves into the #2 spot. KoRn’s “Start The Heeling” ticks up one rung to #3, as Jack White’s “Taking Me Back” rises one position to #4. Ghost’s “Hunter’s Moon” concurrently falls three places, settling for #5 on this week’s active rock chart.

