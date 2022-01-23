MEDUZA & Hozier’s “Tell It To My Heart” Rises To #1 On US Dance Radio Chart

MEDUZA’s “Tell It To My Heart (featuring Hozier)” reaches #1 on this week’s edition of the Mediabase US dance radio chart.

Played ~467 times during the January 16-22 tracking period, “Tell It To My Heart” enjoys a one-place climb to the top spot. The spin count reflects a week-over-week gain of 37.

Joel Corry’s “I Wish (featuring Mabel),” which topped last week’s chart, falls to #2 this week. The collaboration garnered ~440 tracking week spins (-26).

Tiesto & Ava Max’s “The Motto” rises three spots to #3, as Kim Petras’ “Future Starts Now” descends one rung to #4. Diplo, Paul Woolford & Kareen Lomax’s “Promises” retains its #5 ranking on this week’s dance chart.