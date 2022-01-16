in Music News

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Secures 9th Week As #1 Song At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

“Easy On Me” extends its reign on the Hot AC chart.

Adele - Easy On Me | Video screen | Columbia Records

Adele’s “Easy On Me” unsurprisingly remains #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, securing a ninth consecutive week as the format’s top song.

“Easy On Me” received ~6,555 spins during the January 9-15 tracking period. The format-leading figure bests last week’s mark by 60 plays.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” again offers the closest competition, holding at #2 with ~6,130 plays (-5).

Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” stays at #3, as Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” again appears in the #4 position. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” concurrently rises one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

