Adele’s “Easy On Me” Secures 9th Week As #1 Song At Hot Adult Contemporary Radio

Adele’s “Easy On Me” unsurprisingly remains #1 on this week’s Mediabase hot adult contemporary radio chart, securing a ninth consecutive week as the format’s top song.
“Easy On Me” received ~6,555 spins during the January 9-15 tracking period. The format-leading figure bests last week’s mark by 60 plays.
The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” again offers the closest competition, holding at #2 with ~6,130 plays (-5).
Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” stays at #3, as Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” again appears in the #4 position. Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” concurrently rises one place to #5.
