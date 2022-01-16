Adele’s “Easy On Me” Spends 7th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Extending Columbia Records’ Reign To 20 Consecutive Weeks

As it does at hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary radio, Adele’s “Easy On Me” keeps the throne at the pop format. The smash hit is celebrating a seventh consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Easy On Me” received ~18,154 spins during the January 9-15 tracking period. The count marks a 344-spin decrease from last week’s figure, but it keeps “Easy On Me” more than 1100 spins ahead of the pack.

With “Easy On Me” holding at #1 on the new chart, label Columbia Records earns a milestone twentieth consecutive week atop the listing.

The label’s recent pop reign began when The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” topped the September 5-dated chart (for the August 29-September 4 tracking period). “STAY” ruled for ten consecutive weeks, before ceding the throne to the Columbia-backed “INDUSTRY BABY” from Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow for a one-week reign. “STAY” subsequently returned to the summit for another two weeks, before “Easy On Me” commenced its seven-week reign.

Played ~17,023 times during the tracking period (+850), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” rises one spot to #2. Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” ticks up one spot to #3, and the aforementioned “STAY” descends two places to #4. Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” holds at #5 this week.