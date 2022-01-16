in Music News

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Spends 7th Week At #1 On Pop Radio Chart, Extending Columbia Records’ Reign To 20 Consecutive Weeks

The label has ruled the pop chart since the August 29-September 4 tracking period.

Adele - Easy On Me video screen | Columbia Records

As it does at hot adult contemporary and adult contemporary radio, Adele’s “Easy On Me” keeps the throne at the pop format. The smash hit is celebrating a seventh consecutive week at #1 on the Mediabase pop radio airplay chart.

“Easy On Me” received ~18,154 spins during the January 9-15 tracking period. The count marks a 344-spin decrease from last week’s figure, but it keeps “Easy On Me” more than 1100 spins ahead of the pack.

With “Easy On Me” holding at #1 on the new chart, label Columbia Records earns a milestone twentieth consecutive week atop the listing.

The label’s recent pop reign began when The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” topped the September 5-dated chart (for the August 29-September 4 tracking period). “STAY” ruled for ten consecutive weeks, before ceding the throne to the Columbia-backed “INDUSTRY BABY” from Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow for a one-week reign. “STAY” subsequently returned to the summit for another two weeks, before “Easy On Me” commenced its seven-week reign.

Played ~17,023 times during the tracking period (+850), Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” rises one spot to #2. Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” ticks up one spot to #3, and the aforementioned “STAY” descends two places to #4. Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” holds at #5 this week.

