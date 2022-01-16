Will Forte Confirmed As Host, Maneskin Revealed As Musical Act For January 22 “Saturday Night Live”

After taking time off for its annual holiday and New Year hiatus, NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” returned with an original episode Saturday night. The broadcast featured Ariana DeBose as host, while Bleachers took the stage as the musical guest.

During Saturday’s broadcast, NBC provided an update on who will headline the next original edition of the iconic variety show.

According to a title card that aired during the episode, “Saturday Night Live” alumnus Will Forte will appear as host. Coming off a breakout 2021, Italian rock band Måneskin will perform as the show’s musical guest.

The Forte-Måneskin episode will mark the eleventh episode of the current season.