Latto’s “Big Energy” Officially Reaches #1 On Urban Radio Chart

Although it cedes the throne at rhythmic radio, Latto’s “Big Energy” reaches #1 at another format this week. Indeed, the hit single takes over the top spot on this week’s Mediabase urban radio chart.

Up five places from last week’s chart position, “Big Energy” received ~5,401 urban spins during the January 9-15 tracking period. The count tops last week’s mark by a massive 787 plays.

Drake’s “Girls Want Girls (featuring Lil Baby)” spends another week at #2, courtesy of its ~5,259 tracking period spins (-128). Normani’s “Wild Side (featuring Cardi B)” stays in the #3 position on this week’s chart.

Moneybagg Yo’s “Scorpio” ascends three places to #4, and Blxst’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” slides one spot to #5.