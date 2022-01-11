in TV News

First Look: Jacob Elordi Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The “Euphoria” star appears on “Fallon.”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1581 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jacob Elordi during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)

On the heels of Sunday’s much-discussed “Euphoria” season premiere, star Jacob Elordi makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

Elordi appears as an in-studio interview guest on Tuesday’s edition of the popular NBC talk show.

In addition to the Elordi interview, Tuesday’s “Fallon” features appearances by Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ranaan Hershberg. Gyllenhaal appears for an interview and random instrument challenge, while Hershberg delivers a comedy performance.

Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. First-look photos from the taping follow:

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1581 — Pictured: Comedian Raanan Hershberg performs on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1581 — Pictured: (l-r) Director Maggie Gyllenhaal during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1581 — Pictured: (l-r) Host Jimmy Fallon and director Maggie Gyllenhaal play “Random Instrument Challenge” on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1581 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jacob Elordi during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1581 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jacob Elordi during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

