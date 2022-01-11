First Look: Jacob Elordi Appears On Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1581 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actor Jacob Elordi during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
On the heels of Sunday’s much-discussed “Euphoria” season premiere, star Jacob Elordi makes an appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”
Elordi appears as an in-studio interview guest on Tuesday’s edition of the popular NBC talk show.
In addition to the Elordi interview, Tuesday’s “Fallon” features appearances by Maggie Gyllenhaal and Ranaan Hershberg. Gyllenhaal appears for an interview and random instrument challenge, while Hershberg delivers a comedy performance.
Filmed in advance, the episode will hit the NBC airwaves at 11:35PM ET/PT. First-look photos from the taping follow:
