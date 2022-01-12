First Look: Caitriona Balfe Appears On Wednesday’s “Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

Caitriona Balfe, who is receiving considerable awards season attention for her work in “Belfast,” appears on Wednesday’s edition of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”

The actress participates in an in-studio interview with host Stephen Colbert. The interview follows Wednesday’s revelation of a new awards nomination for Balfe: Best Supporting Actress at this year’s SAG Awards.

In addition to Balfe, Wednesday’s “Colbert” features Keanu Reeves answering the “Colbert Questionert.” Reeves first appeared on the show this past December, in support of “The Matrix Resurrections” and “BRZRKR.”

Prior to Wednesday night’s broadcast, CBS shared photos from the taping: