The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” Ranks As Pop Radio’s Most Added Song; Doja Cat’s “Woman” Also Wins Ample Support

Like it does at rhythmic and hot adult contemporary radio, The Weeknd’s “Sacrifice” claims the most added distinction at the pop format.

“Sacrifice” tops this week’s add board with pickups from 118 Mediabase-monitored pop stations.

Doja Cat’s “Woman” also received a healthy heaping of support this week. The latest “Planet Her” single landed at 96 pop stations, earning second place on the Mediabase add board.

Latto’s rhythmic crossover “Big Energy” takes third place courtesy of its 59 pickups, while an add count of 38 slots SZA’s “I Hate U” in fourth. Credited with 37 adds, Juice WRLD & Justin Bieber’s “Wandered To LA” follows in fifth.

This week’s other notable pop radio options; ACRAZE’s “Do It To It (featuring Cherish)” (30 adds, 6th-most), Alesso & Katy Perry’s “When I’m Gone” (28 adds, 7th-most, tie), Lauren Spencer-Smith’s “Fingers Crossed” (28 adds, 7th-most, tie), Emmy Meli’s “I AM WOMAN” (25 adds, 9th-most), and GAYLE’s “abcdefu” (19 adds, 10th-most).