“Scream” Stars Neve Campbell, Jenna Ortega, Dylan Minnette, Mason Gooding, Melissa Barrera, More Confirmed For “Drew Barrymore Show” Appearances

Numerous cast members from “Scream” will appear on “The Drew Barrymore Show” this week.

Scream 2022 Movie Poster | Paramount Pictures

The eagerly anticipated new “Scream” film opens on Friday, January 14. Ahead of the release, numerous cast members will appear on “The Drew Barrymore.”

Barrymore, who appeared in an iconic scene in the original “Scream,” will welcome returning original cast members Neve Campbell, David Arquette, and Courteney Cox onto the January 10 episode. The broadcast will also feature a “Scream”-themed cooking segment with chef Pilar Valdes.

New “Scream” cast member Jenna Ortega will appear on the January 11 edition of “Drew.” Other guests for that day’s broadcast include Fred Savage and Elisha “EJ” Williams.

Mason Gooding, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ammar and Mikey Madison will collectively represent “Scream” on the January 12 broadcast.

The “Scream” feature will conclude on January 13, with Melissa Barrera representing the film on the episode. That day’s broadcast will additionally feature a chat with Antoni Porowski, Bobby Berk, Jonathan Van Ness and Tan France from “Queer Eye.”

