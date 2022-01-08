Songs From The Weeknd’s “Dawn FM” Claim Top 9 Spots On US Spotify Streaming Chart, Gunna’s “DS4EVER” Rules Apple Music

Immensely popular artists The Weeknd and Gunna both released new albums this week, with the former dropping his “Dawn FM” and the latter sharing “DS4EVER.”

“Dawn FM” enjoyed a dominant opening day on Spotify, while “DS4EVER” led the way on Apple Music.

— Tracks from “Dawn FM” form the entire Top 9 on the US Spotify chart for January 7, with fifteen of the album’s tracks appearing in the Top 20. Only final track “Phantom Regret By Jim” misses that region (it chats at #29). “Dawn FM” also fared well on the platform’s global chart, occupying seven Top 10 positions (including the Top 2 spots).

“Sacrifice” appears at #1 on the US and Global listings, with “Gasoline” claiming the runner-up spot on both charts.

— “DS4EVER,” meanwhile, enjoyed the more impressive first day on Apple Music. The album forms the entire Top 12 on the daily US Apple Music chart, with two additional tracks appearing in the Top 20 and nothing falling below #32. Songs from the Gunna album meanwhile occupy the Top 8 slots on the Global Apple Music chart.

“pushin P” and “thought i was playing” rank as the top two songs in the US and worldwide.