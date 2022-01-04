in TV News

Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Elordi Scheduled For January 11 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” Episode

Tuesday’s “Fallon” will also feature Joshua Ray Walker.

Benedict Cumberbatch has booked his first “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” appearance of 2022.

The superstar actor will appear on the Tuesday, January 11 edition of the late-night talk show. Cumberbatch will serve as the broadcast’s lead interview guest, with “Euphoria” star Jacob Elordi set for the night’s second interview.

The January 11 “Fallon” will also feature Joshua Ray Walker. His role on the episode is presently unclear; one would expect him to perform, but the current listings only suggest he will be an interview/segment guest. Headline Planet will share an update if more clarity arises.

A complete look at upcoming “Fallon” listings follows:

Tuesday, January 4: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, Sabrina Carpenter and musical guest Yola. Show #1576

Wednesday, January 5: Guests include Cate Blanchett, Nate Bargatze and musical guest GAYLE. Show #1577

Thursday, January 6: Guests include Kenan Thompson, Elle Fanning and musical guest Terrace Martin ft. Arin Ray & Smino. Show #1578

Friday, January 7: Guests include the co-hosts of “Queer Eye,” JB Smoove and stand-up comedian Matthew Broussard. Show #1579

Monday, January 10: Guests include John Cena, Bridget Everett, Cordae and musical guest Cordae. Show #1580

Tuesday, January 11: Guests include Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Elordi and Joshua Ray Walker. Show #1581

