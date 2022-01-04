Sabrina Carpenter Appears For Interview On “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” (First Look)

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1576 -- Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sabrina Carpenter during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 -- (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
Tuesday’s “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features a visit from Sabrina Carpenter.
Making her second appearance in just over two months, Carpenter participates in an in-studio interview on Tuesday’s broadcast.
Tuesday’s “Fallon” also includes a chat with Milo Ventimiglia, whose show “This Is Us” commenced its final season earlier Tuesday night. The “Fallon” episode closes with a performance by Yola.
The episode will air on NBC at 11:35PM ET/PT. Prior to the broadcast, the network shared a collection of photos from the taping. That “first look” gallery follows:
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1576 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sabrina Carpenter during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1576 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sabrina Carpenter during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1576 — Pictured: (l-r) Actress Sabrina Carpenter during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1576 — Pictured: Host Jimmy Fallon arrives at his desk on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON — Episode 1576 — Pictured: (l-r) Actor Milo Ventimiglia during an interview with host Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, January 4, 2022 — (Photo by: Paula Lobo/NBC)
jimmy fallon nbc sabrina carpenter the tonight show
Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.
Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.
Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.
Comments
Loading…