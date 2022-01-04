in TV News

Lily Collins Appears For Interview On Tuesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)

The “Emily In Paris” star appears on “Ellen.”

To support the new season of “Emily In Paris,” Golden Globe-nominated star Lily Collins appears on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Collins, who also made a recent cameo in the season finale of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” appears as the lead interview guest on Tuesday’s broadcast. The interview touches on Collins’ recent wedding, as well as her honeymoon at a venue that did not have plumbing.

The full episode will air later Tuesday afternoon, but a sneak peek video from Collins’ interview follows. Photos from the taping are also below:

