ERNEST & Morgan Wallen’s “Flower Shops” Earns #1 On All-Genre US iTunes Song Sales Chart

Flower Shops Video Screenshot | Stem/Big Loud

As New Year’s Eve unfolds, a new country collaboration is making waves on the US iTunes store.

ERNEST & Morgan Wallen’s “Flower Shops,” that collaboration, reached #1 on the store’s all-genre sales chart just prior to noon ET. The collaboration seized the throne from V’s “Christmas Tree,” which is #2 on the chart as of press time at 12:05PM ET.

The instrumental version of “Christmas Tree” follows at #3, ahead of GAYLE’s “abcdefu” at #4 and Adele’s “Easy On Me” at #5.

“Flower Shops” follows Lil Durk’s “Broadway Girls (featuring Morgan Wallen)” as the second Wallen collaboration to top the chart this month. That song is still selling well; it occupies #7 on the chart.

