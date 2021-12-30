Jamie Dornan Scheduled To Support “The Tourist” On January 11 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Just two months after appearing in support of “Belfast,” actor Jamie Dornan has booked another “Live With Kelly & Ryan” interview.

According to new listings, Dornan will appear on the January 11 edition of the daytime talk show. The appearance will be in support of new BBC One and HBO Max series “The Tourist.” The thriller series will premiere on New Year’s Day.

The January 11 “Live” will also feature appearances by Maggie Q and Dr. Melina Jampolis.

As a reminder, all listings for “Live With Kelly & Ryan” are subject to change.