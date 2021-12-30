in TV News

Jamie Dornan Scheduled To Support “The Tourist” On January 11 “Live With Kelly & Ryan”

Dornan will appear on an upcoming “Live.”

Jamie Dornan in The Tourist | Photograph by Ian Routledge/Two Brothers Pictures (via Warner Media)

Just two months after appearing in support of “Belfast,” actor Jamie Dornan has booked another “Live With Kelly & Ryan” interview.

According to new listings, Dornan will appear on the January 11 edition of the daytime talk show. The appearance will be in support of new BBC One and HBO Max series “The Tourist.” The thriller series will premiere on New Year’s Day.

The January 11 “Live” will also feature appearances by Maggie Q and Dr. Melina Jampolis.

As a reminder, all listings for “Live With Kelly & Ryan” are subject to change.

jamie dornanlive with kelly & ryanthe tourist

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Normani Appears For Interview With Guest Host Ciara On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)