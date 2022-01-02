Latto’s “Big Energy” Spends 2nd Week As #1 Song At Rhythmic Radio

Latto’s “Big Energy” unsurprisingly retains the #1 position on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic radio chart.

Played ~5,630 times during the December 26-January 1 tracking period, “Big Energy” enjoys a second week at #1. This week’s count tops last week’s mark by 34 plays.

Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti” again provides the closest competition, holding at #2 with ~5,275 spins (-9).

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” rises one spot to #3, and Chloe’s “Have Mercy” falls a place to #4. Blxt’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” spends another week at the #5 level.

This week’s chart is also sans any new additions to the Top 10.