Tori Kelly Chats With Guest Host Brad Paisley On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

Tori Kelly chats with guest host Brad Paisley on 12/29/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros
“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” continues its holiday guest hosting series, with country star Brad Paisley filling the role on Wednesday’s episode.
Paisley’s guest list includes a fellow musical artist in Tori Kelly.
During the interview, Grammy winner talks about her newest nominations, while also touching on her background on “Star Search.” Kelly additionally discusses her voiceover role in the new “Sing 2.”
Filmed in advance, the episode will air Wednesday afternoon. Ahead of the broadcast, the “Ellen” team shared a sneak peek at Tori Kelly’s appearance. Photos from the taping also follow:
