Sabrina Carpenter Scheduled For Interview On January 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

Sabrina Carpenter, who performed on a fall 2021 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” will return for an early 2022 broadcast.

According to NBC, Carpenter will be an interview guest on the January 4, 2022 “Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia and a performance by Yola.

Currently airing re-runs due to its holiday hiatus, “Fallon” will be back with originals on January 3. Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, December 28: Guests include Will Smith, Jack Whitehall and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. OAD 11/9/2021

Wednesday, December 29: Guests include Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody and musical guest Blxst ft. TY Dolla $ign. OAD 11/4/2021

Thursday, December 30: Guests include Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and musical guest Miley Cyrus. OAD 12/9/2021

Friday, December 31: Guests include Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd, Sebastian Maniscalco and musical guest Jenny Lewis. OAD 11/25/2021

Monday, January 3: Guests include Anthony Anderson, Adam Devine and musical guest Carly Pearce. Show #1575

Tuesday, January 4: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, Sabrina Carpenter and musical guest Yola. Show #1576