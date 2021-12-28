in TV News

Sabrina Carpenter Scheduled For Interview On January 4 “Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”

The episode will also feature Milo Ventimiglia and Yola.

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1541 -- Pictured: Musical guest Sabrina Carpenter performs on Friday, October 29, 2021 -- (Photo by: Sean Gallagher/NBC)

Sabrina Carpenter, who performed on a fall 2021 edition of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” will return for an early 2022 broadcast.

According to NBC, Carpenter will be an interview guest on the January 4, 2022 “Fallon.” The episode will also feature a chat with “This Is Us” star Milo Ventimiglia and a performance by Yola.

Currently airing re-runs due to its holiday hiatus, “Fallon” will be back with originals on January 3. Complete listings follow:

Tuesday, December 28: Guests include Will Smith, Jack Whitehall and musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats. OAD 11/9/2021

Wednesday, December 29: Guests include Ariana Grande, Adrien Brody and musical guest Blxst ft. TY Dolla $ign. OAD 11/4/2021

Thursday, December 30: Guests include Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and musical guest Miley Cyrus. OAD 12/9/2021

Friday, December 31: Guests include Will Ferrell & Paul Rudd, Sebastian Maniscalco and musical guest Jenny Lewis. OAD 11/25/2021

Monday, January 3: Guests include Anthony Anderson, Adam Devine and musical guest Carly Pearce. Show #1575

Tuesday, January 4: Guests include Milo Ventimiglia, Sabrina Carpenter and musical guest Yola. Show #1576

jimmy fallonnbcsabrina carpenterthe tonight show

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Secures 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 6th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

Tori Kelly Chats With Guest Host Brad Paisley On Wednesday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)