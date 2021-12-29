in TV News

Normani Appears For Interview With Guest Host Ciara On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)

Guest host Ciara welcomes Normani into the studio.

Normani chats with guest host Ciara on 12/30/21 Ellen DeGeneres Show | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

The final new edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs Thursday afternoon, and it features a chat between two immensely talented artists.

Indeed, guest host Ciara welcomes Normani into the studio for an interview.

Normani, who cites Ciara as an influence, talks about dancing with the guest host and Megan Thee Stallion at the Dolce & Gabbana event earlier this year. She also talks about her hit single “Wild Side,” which included a buzzy music video.

The full episode will air later Thursday, but a sneak peek video of the interview follows. Photos from the taping also appear below:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

