Normani Appears For Interview With Guest Host Ciara On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Early Look)

The final new edition of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” airs Thursday afternoon, and it features a chat between two immensely talented artists.

Indeed, guest host Ciara welcomes Normani into the studio for an interview.

Normani, who cites Ciara as an influence, talks about dancing with the guest host and Megan Thee Stallion at the Dolce & Gabbana event earlier this year. She also talks about her hit single “Wild Side,” which included a buzzy music video.

The full episode will air later Thursday, but a sneak peek video of the interview follows. Photos from the taping also appear below: