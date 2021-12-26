in Music News

Adele’s “Easy On Me” Secures 4th Week As Pop Radio’s #1 Song, 6th Week At #1 On Hot Adult Contemporary Chart

“Easy On Me” adds to its pop and Hot AC reigns.

Adele Easy On Me video screen | Columbia

Adele’s “Easy On Me” moves through the holiday season with its pop and hot adult contemporary radio reigns intact. The song secures a fourth week atop the Mediabase pop radio chart, while grabbing a sixth consecutive week atop the Hot AC listing.

— “Easy On Me” keeps the pop throne thanks to the 18,302 spins it received during the December 19-25 tracking period. The count falls 315 plays short of last week’s mark but keeps “Easy On Me” in front of the competition.

The Kid LAROI & Justin Bieber’s “STAY” stays at #2 this week, and Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” maintains its #3 ranking. Glass Animals’ enduring “Heat Waves” rises one spot to #4, and Ed Sheeran’s “Shivers” ticks up a spot to #5.

— “Easy On Me” meanwhile keeps the lead at Hot AC with 5,903 spins (-207).

“STAY” holds at #2 at Hot AC as well, while “Shivers” stays in the #3 position. Elton John & Dua Lipa’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” rises one spot to #4, and Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” drops a spot to #5.

