Latto’s “Big Energy” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

Latto’s “Big Energy” makes a big move at rhythmic radio, rising to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic airplay chart.
Up two places from last week’s position, “Big Energy” seizes the throne from Chloe’s “Have Mercy.” The Latto single received 5,596 spins during the December 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 394.
Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti,” last week’s #5 song, ascends to #2 this week. The aforementioned “Have Mercy” concurrently declines to #3.
Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” drops two places to #4, and Blxst’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” slides one place to #5.
