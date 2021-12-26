in Music News

Latto’s “Big Energy” Officially Reaches #1 At Rhythmic Radio

“Big Energy” improves to #1 on the rhythmic chart.

Latto by Scrill Davis | Press Photo courtesy of RCA Records

Latto’s “Big Energy” makes a big move at rhythmic radio, rising to #1 on this week’s Mediabase rhythmic airplay chart.

Up two places from last week’s position, “Big Energy” seizes the throne from Chloe’s “Have Mercy.” The Latto single received 5,596 spins during the December 19-25 tracking period, besting last week’s mark by 394.

Ckay’s “Love Nwantiti,” last week’s #5 song, ascends to #2 this week. The aforementioned “Have Mercy” concurrently declines to #3.

Doja Cat’s “Need To Know” drops two places to #4, and Blxst’s “Chosen (featuring Ty Dolla $ign & Tyga)” slides one place to #5.

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

