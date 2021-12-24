“Cobra Kai” Star Peyton List Scheduled For Appearance On December 29 “GMA 3: What You Need To Know”

Two days before the eagerly anticipated fourth season launches on Netflix, “Cobra Kai” star Peyton List will make a daytime television appearance.

The actress will appear on the December 29 edition of “GMA 3: What You Need To Know.” That day’s edition of the “Good Morning America” spin-off will also feature Donald Lloyd-Jones, Traci Baxley, and Vinod Menon.

Who else will appear on “GMA 3” in the days leading up to the New Year? Official listings follow:

Monday, Dec. 27— Money Monday with podcast hosts Troy Millings and Rashad Bilal (“Earn Your Leisure”); Persevere Project Co-Founders Ashton and Carter Kroeger

Tuesday, Dec. 28— Harvard infectious disease epidemiologist and NYC hospital system Special Pathogens Program Senior Director Dr. Syra Madad; voice actress and author Nancy Cartwright (“I’m Still a 10-Year-Old Boy”); “MasterChef” contestant and chef Vivian Aronson (“The Asian Market Cookbook”); actor Brian d’Arcy James (“West Side Story” and “Hawkeye”)

Wednesday, Dec. 29— American Heart Association President Dr. Donald Lloyd-Jones; author Dr. Traci Baxley (“Social Justice Parenting”); CUNY professor and Chair of Physics Vinod Menon; actress Peyton List (“Cobra Kai”)

The December 30 and 31 broadcasts will be re-runs