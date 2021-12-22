in TV News

Neil Patrick Harris Chats With Guest Host tWitch On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

NPH makes an appearance on “Ellen.”

Neil Patrick Harris on 12/23/21 Ellen | Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

In support of new film “The Matrix Resurrections,” star Neil Patrick Harris partakes in an in-studio “Ellen DeGeneres Show” interview.

Chatting with guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss, NPH spends ample time discussing animals. He talks about his twins getting a Golden Retriever from Santa last year, while revealing the animal they want this year. He also offers his perspective that working as a movie cat would be a great gig.

In addition to the NPH interview, Thursday’s “Ellen” will feature a chat with Leon Howard of “From the Trap to Wall Street.”

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but an early video of the NPH interview follows:

neil patrick harristhe ellen degeneres showtwitch

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

Pop Radio Listeners Are Loving Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves”