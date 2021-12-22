Neil Patrick Harris Chats With Guest Host tWitch On Thursday’s “Ellen DeGeneres Show” (Watch Now)

In support of new film “The Matrix Resurrections,” star Neil Patrick Harris partakes in an in-studio “Ellen DeGeneres Show” interview.

Chatting with guest host Stephen “tWitch” Boss, NPH spends ample time discussing animals. He talks about his twins getting a Golden Retriever from Santa last year, while revealing the animal they want this year. He also offers his perspective that working as a movie cat would be a great gig.

In addition to the NPH interview, Thursday’s “Ellen” will feature a chat with Leon Howard of “From the Trap to Wall Street.”

The episode will air Thursday afternoon, but an early video of the NPH interview follows: