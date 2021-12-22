in Music News

Pop Radio Listeners Are Loving Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves”

The song is posting strong callout marks.

Glass Animals by Pooneh Ghana | Press Photo courtesy of Republic Records

It would be inaccurate to say that Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” has been enjoying a resurgence. The truth is that the song has remained hot since its launch, and its summer descent at pop radio seemed premature given the strong buzz.

One can, however, decisively say that “Heat Waves” has been enjoying an airplay resurgence. The song recently scored enough new support, in fact, to qualify for re-entry onto the Mediabase pop radio chart. As of this week, the song was up to #5 on the listing.

Based on the latest Mediabase/Critical Mass Media callout report, listeners are likely thrilled about the growing airplay.

Per the survey, “Heat Waves” is receiving a positive rating from 70.7% of listeners, a negative score from 17.9% of listeners, and thus boasts a “net positive” score of 52.8%. It received a “favorite” rating from a whopping 33.7%. Despite its lengthy tenure in the market, it only boasts a modest 12.5% “heavy burn” rate.

Of the fifteen active songs featured in this week’s survey, “Heat Waves” boasts the #2 positive score, the #2 (second-lowest) negative score, the #1 net positive score, and the #1 favorite rating.

