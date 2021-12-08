Blake Shelton Wins Country Artist Award, Performs, Poses With Sydney Sweeney & Jack Quaid At People’s Choice Awards (On-Stage Look)

2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jack Quaid, Blake Shelton, recipient of The Country Artist of 2021 award, and Sydney Sweeney pose on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Immediately after NBC aired Tuesday’s “The Voice” results show, the network and sister cable station E! teamed to air the People’s Choice Awards.
The broadcast featured a noteworthy appearance by “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton.
Shelton, who received the Country Artist award from Sydney Sweeney and Jack Quaid, also took the stage for a performance.
Following the on-stage action, the country superstar joined the presenters for an on-stage picture.
NBC shared photos chronicling the events with media during Tuesday’s Kenan Thompson-hosted broadcast. The shots follow:
