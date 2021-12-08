in TV News

Blake Shelton Wins Country Artist Award, Performs, Poses With Sydney Sweeney & Jack Quaid At People’s Choice Awards (On-Stage Look)

Blake Shelton took center stage at Tuesday’s ceremony.

2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Jack Quaid, Blake Shelton, recipient of The Country Artist of 2021 award, and Sydney Sweeney pose on stage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)

Immediately after NBC aired Tuesday’s “The Voice” results show, the network and sister cable station E! teamed to air the People’s Choice Awards.

The broadcast featured a noteworthy appearance by “The Voice” coach Blake Shelton.

Shelton, who received the Country Artist award from Sydney Sweeney and Jack Quaid, also took the stage for a performance.

Following the on-stage action, the country superstar joined the presenters for an on-stage picture.

NBC shared photos chronicling the events with media during Tuesday’s Kenan Thompson-hosted broadcast. The shots follow:

2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Sydney Sweeney and Jack Quaid on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Blake Shelton, Sydney Sweeney and Jack Quaid on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Blake Shelton performs on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Blake Shelton performs on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Blake Shelton, recipient of The Country Artist of 2021 award, poses on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Jack Quaid, Blake Shelton, recipient of The Country Artist of 2021 award, and Sydney Sweeney pose on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Blake Shelton performs on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Blake Shelton performs on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)

