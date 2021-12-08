in TV News

Backstage Look: Cardi B Hangs, Poses For Picture With Halle Berry After Presenting Icon Award At People’s Choice

Cardi B was part of the special presentation at Tuesday’s show.

2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Cardi B Backstage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)

Tuesday’s People’s Choice Awards featured several special awards presentations. One particularly noteworthy one, The People’s Icon honor, offered recognition to Halle Berry.

Charismatic entertainment superstar Cardi B introduced this year’s honoree.

After the on-stage segment, Cardi B enjoyed some time in the backstage/press area. Photographers captured Cardi B’s stint in the area; one shot features Cardi B and a trophy-bearing Halle Berry posing together.

Other noteworthy honorees included Christina Aguilera, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Kim Kardashian.

Kenan Thompson hosted this year’s show, which aired on NBC and E!. Press photos from Cardi B’s backstage hang follow:

2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Halle Berry, recipient of The People’s Icon of 2021 award Backstage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Cardi B speaks on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Alberto Rodriquez/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Cardi B speaks on stage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Alberto Rodriquez/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Halle Berry, recipient of The People’s Icon of 2021 award, and Cardi B Backstage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Cardi B Backstage during the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

