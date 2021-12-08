Backstage Look: Cardi B Hangs, Poses For Picture With Halle Berry After Presenting Icon Award At People’s Choice

2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Cardi B Backstage during the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Tuesday’s People’s Choice Awards featured several special awards presentations. One particularly noteworthy one, The People’s Icon honor, offered recognition to Halle Berry.
Charismatic entertainment superstar Cardi B introduced this year’s honoree.
After the on-stage segment, Cardi B enjoyed some time in the backstage/press area. Photographers captured Cardi B’s stint in the area; one shot features Cardi B and a trophy-bearing Halle Berry posing together.
Other noteworthy honorees included Christina Aguilera, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and Kim Kardashian.
Kenan Thompson hosted this year’s show, which aired on NBC and E!. Press photos from Cardi B’s backstage hang follow:
