2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Lili Reinhart arrives to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
Lili Reinhart attended Tuesday’s People’s Choice Awards ceremony as a presenter, and the “Riverdale” actress made waves with her red carpet look.
Essentially rocking a baggy suit as a minidress, Reinhart looked striking — and characteristically beautiful — as she made her way into the ceremony.
“A gentleman for the evening,” wrote Reinhart in an Instagram caption about her look.
Reinhart presented an award to Scarlett Johansson during Tuesday’s ceremony, which is currently airing on E! and NBC. In support of the broadcast, the networks shared a collection of photos from Reinhart’s time on the red carpet and in the backstage area.
Headline Planet does not collect personal data, but some third-party advertisers & applications may use cookies. Please confirm your acknowledgement and/or consult our privacy policy for details & opt-out instructions.ConfirmedPrivacy policy
Comments
One Ping
Pingback:Watch Lili Reinhart Looks Gorgeous On People's Choice Awards Red Carpet (Special Look) - Google Entertainment News Youtube HD Video - Latest Breaking News
Loading…