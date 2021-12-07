in TV News

“Chicks In The Office” Hosts Ria Ciuffo, Francesca Mariano Spotted On People’s Choice Awards Red Carpet (Special Look)

The podcast hosts looked fantastic on the arrival circuit.

2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: (l-r) Francesca Mariano and Maria "Ria" Ciuffo arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)

Immensely popular podcast “Chicks In The Office” is a nominee at the 2021’s People’s Choice Awards. In celebration of the occasion, co-hosts Maria “Ria” Ciuffo and Fran Mariano are in attendance for the Santa Monica-set ceremony.

Both looked characteristically great while walking the show’s red (well, hunter green) red carpet in advance of the broadcast.

Kenan Thompson is hosting this year’s show, which will feature performances by H.E.R., Blake Shelton, and Christina Aguilera.

In advance of the broadcast, networks E! and NBC shared photos for the “Chicks In The Office” hosts on the arrival circuit.

2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Francesca Mariano arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: (l-r) Francesca Mariano and Maria “Ria” Ciuffo arrive to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
2021 PEOPLE’S CHOICE AWARDS — Pictured: Maria “Ria” Ciuffo arrives to the 2021 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 — (Photo by: Rich Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)
