Red Carpet Look: Sydney Sweeney Arrives At 2021 People’s Choice Awards Ceremony

The actress will be a presenter at Tuesday’s show.

2021 PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARDS -- Pictured: Sydney Sweeney arrives to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar, Santa Monica, on December 7, 2021 -- (Photo by: Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBC)

In a Monday announcement, E! and NBC revealed that immensely popular actress Sydney Sweeney would be a presenter at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. Sweeney’s show “The White Lotus” is also up for the Bingeworthy Show award.

Ahead of the ceremony, Sweeney made her presence felt on the green carpet.

In the epitome of an unsurprising assessment, she looked gorgeous as she made her way into Barker Hangar for the annual fan-voted ceremony.

Prior to the 9PM ET broadcast, E! and NBC shared photos from Sweeney’s stint on the arrival circuit. Those photos follow:

Written by Brian Cantor

Brian Cantor is the editor-in-chief for Headline Planet. He has been a leading reporter in the music, movie, television and sporting spaces since 2002.

Brian's reporting has been cited by major websites like BuzzFeed, Billboard, the New Yorker and The Fader -- and shared by celebrities like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and Nicki Minaj.

Contact Brian at brian.cantor[at]headlineplanet.com.

